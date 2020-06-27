Six held in France over stolen Banksy art

Six folks have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by the British road artist Banksy that was stolen from the Bataclan live performance corridor in Paris, a judicial supply claims.

The mural, which demonstrates a veiled woman determine staring mournfully downwards, was observed at a farmhouse in central Italy previously this thirty day period, just about a 1-and-a-fifty percent several years immediately after it was taken out.

Two of people arrested are underneath official investigation on suspicion of theft.

The other 4 are suspected of concealing theft, the supply claimed.

It is considered the robbers utilized transportable grinders to take away the fireplace-exit doorway on which the mural was painted prior to carrying it off in a van, Italian media noted when the artwork was identified.

The Bataclan, 1 of Paris' finest-acknowledged rock venues, was stormed by militants for the duration of a live performance in November 2015, as portion of coordinated assaults close to the metropolis that killed 130 folks