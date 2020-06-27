‘Shrek 2’ Director Kelly Asbury Dies of Cancer

WENN

The filmmaker of the Oscar-nominated ‘Shrek’ sequel and ‘Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron’ has handed absent at the age of 60 subsequent his wrestle with phase 4 most cancers.

Kelly Asbury, director of “Shrek two“, has died aged 60.

Asbury, an animated director of Oscar-nominated movies which include the productive “Shrek” sequel and “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron“, handed absent on Friday, June 26, 2020 subsequent a fight with phase 4 most cancers, his spokesperson Nancy Newhouse Porter verified to .

Revealing the animation artist handed absent at his household in Encino, California, she shared, “He was one of the most admired and beloved people in the industry… It’s heartbreaking for everyone.”

In addition to directing the well-known kid’s film, showcasing Mike Myers and Cameron Diaz about ogres residing in a fairytale globe, he also presented “additional voices” in the strike cartoon comedy.

Kelly’s other credits contain as a visible improvement artist on Disney’s “The Tiny Mermaid” in 1989, as an assistant artwork director on Tim Burton‘s “The Nightmare Just before Xmas” in 1993 and as a tale artist on Disney’s “Toy Tale” in 1995.

He also labored with Elton John on the animated passionate comedy, “Gnomeo and Juliet“, in 2011 for which he served as director. Kelly most not long ago labored as an added tale artist on 2019 animated movie “The Addams Loved ones“.

He is survived by his spouse Jacquie Boggs, who he married in 2011.