Shane Dawson Apologized For Blackface, Saying Racist Jokes

On joking about pedophilia:

“They made it seem like I was talking about it like it was normal. I shouldn’t have been joking about it anyways. That’s something I have addressed before. My childhood — I’ve had a lot of pain, I’ve had a lot of issues with my family. I took that pain, and I turned it into jokes. Instead of joking about them, I should’ve gone to therapy. I would never talk about a child in any way that was inappropriate. That is disgusting. That is gross. That is something I did for shock value. I promise that is not me.”