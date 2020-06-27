Several Texas Rangers Employees Test Positive For COVID-19, Team Confirms – Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas () – Several workers of the Texas Rangers have analyzed good for COVID-19, the group verified late Friday night.

“Over the last 48 hours, the Texas Rangers have received notification that several of our employees have received a positive test for COVID-19,” a group spokesperson stated.

The group did not specify which departments the workers labored as they were being authorized to begin functioning at their places of work at World Lifetime Subject all over again, in accordance to a report from ESPN.

The spokesperson stated any workers who arrived into make contact with with the contaminated types were being despatched residence and instructed to get analyzed.

“The health and safety of our employees are a top priority, and the Rangers will continue to diligently enforce the pandemic protocols that are in place for front office employees at Globe Life Field,” the assertion go through.

The Rangers are at present receiving prepared for the begin of an abbreviated MLB year that will get started on July 23 or 24 and for video games to be performed at their new residence.

Previously this thirty day period, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated stadiums would be authorized open up at a 50% minimal capability for the duration of the pandemic. Nonetheless, there has not been any term on this guideline transforming even as new scenarios of COVID-19 carry on to surge in the condition, like North Texas.