Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel Debut ‘Past Life’ Collaboration

The ‘Lose You to Appreciate Me’ singer groups up with Trevor Daniel in a new tune referred to as ‘Past Life’ and she joins him for an Instagram Are living-themed lyrics movie.

The lure-infused-pop keep track of was developed by Billie Eilish‘s producer brother Finneas and it initially seems on Trevor’s debut studio album “Nicotine“.

Trevor and Selena filmed a lyrics movie for the tune that will take type of an Instagram Are living session, with lyrics coming up as feedback on the movie.

“When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” Selena instructed Billboard about singing on the tune. “And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”

The collaboration arrived right after Daniel posted a mirror selfie donning the “Wolves” hitmaker’s merch before this thirty day period. When she reposted it on her Instagram Tale web page, lovers right away speculated more than whether or not the two experienced a tune in the performs.