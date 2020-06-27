Second Faribault Prison Inmate Dies Due To COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minnesota Office of Corrections (MN DOC) described one more COVID-19 associated dying of a Faribault jail inmate.

Within just months of screening beneficial for COVID-19, 71-12 months-previous Leroy Wallace Bergstrom died at a community healthcare facility early Saturday early morning.

Bergstrom experienced examined beneficial for COVID-19 on June 10, and was hospitalized in vital situation times later on. An autopsy by the healthcare examiner to establish the bring about of dying is pending.

Bergstrom experienced been in jail due to the fact 2018 on possession of pornography costs. His dying marks the next of a COVID-19 beneficial particular person incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault the very first Minnesota jail inmate to die from the virus was on Tuesday.

Point out corrections officers say they are having measures to deal with the chance in prisons, and have due to the fact been conducting ongoing COVID-19 checks of all incarcerated gentlemen and employees at the facility.

The MN DOC experiences four,892 COVID-19 checks have been performed for incarcerated people at the Faribault facility — 206 of individuals examined beneficial.