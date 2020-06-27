Second Faribault Prison Inmate Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A next Minnesota jail inmate has died soon after tests beneficial for COVID-19, condition corrections officers claimed Saturday.

Leroy Wallace Bergstrom, 71, died at a clinic on Saturday, in accordance to the Minnesota Section of Corrections.

Bergstrom examined beneficial for COVID-19 on June 10, the section claimed. An autopsy to figure out the lead to of dying is pending.

Bergstrom was an inmate at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault, An additional Faribault inmate, Adrian Raymaar Keys, 43, died Tuesday soon after tests beneficial for COVID-19. The Corrections Section claimed just one incarcerated human being in Minnesota stays hospitalized.

The very first circumstance of COVID-19 in the Faribault jail was claimed on June three. The section has been tests all inmates at staff members at the facility. As of Friday, four,892 exams of inmates experienced been executed at the Faribault facility, with 206 exams beneficial. Most who examined beneficial are encountering no signs and symptoms. The facility presently properties one,718 gentlemen.

