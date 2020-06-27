Santa Cruz County Reopens Beaches As Wave Of Coronavirus Cases Set Record Totals – San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (KPIX five) — Amid a spike in coronavirus scenarios, Santa Cruz County reopened its beach locations to the general public on Friday.

Just a several months back, deputies ended up warning men and women not to get on the drinking water, or else they’d get fined. But soon after months of men and women disregarding the get, the county gave in, and the beach locations are again open up yet again.

The first closure on May well two produced it unlawful to be on the beach locations from 11 a.m. to five p.m., with fines up to $one,000.

At initially, locals adopted the policies. But as time went on, the county mentioned so numerous men and women ended up flouting the policies and likely to the seaside in any case, that it turned difficult for law enforcement to implement it.

The county’s whole coronavirus scenarios have surged to 344, with 43 of them just this 7 days. Regarded lively scenarios have strike a history 106 as of Thursday two months previously the lively scenarios ended up all over 40. With the condition reopening resorts for tourism, the county mentioned maintaining beach locations shut no more time produced feeling.

“The cost of enforcement is very high. When you add up the cost of the state, the county, and the city law enforcement to enforce the beach closure, it was unmanageable, unsustainable over a long period of time,” mentioned Santa Cruz County Community Overall health Officer Dr. Gail Newel.

So the county gave in, even although coronavirus scenarios are soaring. The amount of lively scenarios in the county has now jumped from 40 to 106 in the earlier two months. Most of the new bacterial infections are hitting more youthful men and women ages 18 to 34.

The reopening is of problem to some community citizens, 1 who mentioned she attempts to wander in advance of six a.m. to keep away from crowds.

“I understand their enthusiasm to get out, but if they could just behave a little better, that would make it easier for everybody,” mentioned the resident who went by the title Toni. “A lot of them have grandparents and family members, and parents who are older, and I just think they’re not thinking about them.”

Surfer Jordan Talbot mentioned he hadn’t listened to of everyone obtaining a ticket in at the very least two months, and did not choose everyone for breaking the policies.

“You know we’re obviously all considerate about everyone else’s space and I think that it’s important that we keep that. But at the same time, gotta live your life,” mentioned Talbot. ”Beaches are open up child, we’re again!”