San Quentin Prison COVID-19 Outbreak Tops 700 Confirmed Cases; Reopenings Paused In Neighboring Marin County – San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN ( SF) — A COVID-19 outbreak amid inmates and employees at San Quentin Point out Prison topped 700 verified instances Saturday with options underway to transfer an undisclosed quantity of inmates to a condition facility in Kern County.

In accordance to condition jail COVID-19 monitoring, 610 inmates ended up actively contaminated with the virus at San Quentin. A few other inmates stricken by the ailment experienced been launched from condition custody and at minimum 25 ended up currently being handled at Bay Region hospitals beneath significant stability.

The dashboard confirmed that 568 inmates have been contaminated within just the final 14 times and no inmate has absolutely recovered from the virus.

Between jail workers, 89 have examined good with six of all those currently being in a position to return to function.

On Friday night time, jail officers mentioned an undisclosed quantity of inmates could be transferred upcoming 7 days from San Quentin to North Kern Point out Prison in Delano.

“The department is very concerned with the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in San Quentin, and in order to create more space to facilitate physical distancing, quarantine, and health care treatment efforts, CDCR will be transferring some inmates next week to North Kern State Prison,” officers mentioned in a web page submitting. “Every precaution is being taken before and after the transfer in coordination with the court appointed Federal Receiver to ensure the safety and wellness of our incarcerated population and staff.”

They mentioned all the inmates would be examined prior to they are moved.

“The incarcerated persons are being tested and evaluated before and after the transfer, and if any those in the identified cohort test positive before the transfer, none will be moved,” the submitting mentioned. “Once moved, they will be quarantined in currently vacated housing units at North Kern upon their arrival.”

On Friday, Marin County — the place San Quentin is situated — rolled again options for more easing of regional COVID-19 limitations simply because instances amid regional citizens ended up on the increase and the outbreak at the jail.

“We planned to take a big step forward on Monday, but instead we are taking a smaller step,” mentioned Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s wellbeing director, in a online video posted Friday night time. “Indoor restaurants, hair salons are still on deck for Monday, but gyms, personal services, hotels and short term rentals will be paused for now. Here’s why we are tapping the breaks. Yesterday, 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported (in Marin County) which is the single largest number on any day so far. In addition there are 12 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Marin and five in intensive care.”

Willis also cited the San Quentin outbreak.

“Compounding the problem is an outbreak at San Quentin Prison,” he mentioned. “While this is a sequestered and distinct population of almost 4,000 inmates and 1,000 staff — it’s still part of our county. San Quentin is experiencing the largest prison outbreak of COVID-19 in the state with nearly 600 cases among inmates and 75 among staff in just over 2 weeks. This has stressed local hospital capacity because at least 25 inmates have required hospitalization within the region.”

“These are not easy decisions,” Willis ongoing of options to sluggish reopenings. “Taken together, the spikes in cases statewide, regionally and in our own community, increased hospitalization and ICU stays and large prison outbreak that is still uncontrolled within our borders — We need to take a more caution approach.”

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=JjoF8IlSe-g

There have been 20 verified COVID-19 relevant fatalities within just the condition corrections process. When none of all those fatalities have been described at San Quentin, officers at the jail situated in Marin County the place investigating the demise this 7 days of a condemned inmate.

The CDCR mentioned 71-calendar year-previous Richard Eugene Stitely, on San Quentin’s Demise Row due to the fact 1992, was identified unresponsive in his mobile Wednesday at eight:38 p.m.

He was provided healthcare support and an ambulance was summoned, but he was pronounced lifeless about a 50 %-hour later on. There ended up no symptoms of trauma and the lead to of demise and COVID-19 standing would be identified by the Marin County Coroner, CDCR mentioned.

The outbreak has lifted considerations from regional officers.

“If we continue to see increased infections at San Quentin, hospitals across the whole bay area will be impacted,” claims California Assemblyman Marc Levine of Marin County. “That is what CDCR is doing right now, finding out where hospitals have capacity.”

Contacting the condition at San Quentin a disaster, Marin County is inquiring Gov. Gavin Newsom to place an incident commander in demand.

“We need to have someone that’s able to make good decisions,” Levine describes of the ask for. “To protect the health and safety of the prison population, and make sure that there isn’t a capacity issue in our local hospitals.”