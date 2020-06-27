San Jose Police Union Denounces Officers’ Racist Facebook Group – San Francisco

SAN JOSE ( SF) — Numerous energetic and retired San Jose law enforcement officers participated in a “closed” Facebook team exactly where racist feedback and posts were being designed, in accordance to a assertion launched Friday night time by San Jose Police Officers Affiliation.

SFPOA president Paul Kelly stated in the assertion: ““I am announcing tonight that I am taking swift action against any member of the SJPOA that has participated in this online ring of hate because there is zero room in our department or our profession for racists, bigots or those that enable them…”

Kelly stated his business would file costs to expel the officers collaborating in the Facebook team from the law enforcement union.

The revelations arrived on the exact same working day San Jose law enforcement academy recruits celebrated their graduation.

