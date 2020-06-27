San Francisco Studio Hosts All-Star Virtual Benefit Concert For Local Music Venues – San Francisco

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) — Gentle Rail Studio in San Francisco on Sunday will host a fundraising “webathon” to support help save some of the city’s monetarily having difficulties stay audio venues amid the COVID-19 shutdown.

The 3-hour livestream celebration “Because the Night,” is aimed at boosting income and recognition about the plight of Bay Region venues that are portion of the Unbiased Location Alliance. The group was born in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic 1st emerged to shut down organizations. Operators from these landmark venues like the Base of the Hill, El Rio, the Rickshaw End and the Chapel banding collectively in get to amplify the result in of these essential cultural hubs that have acquired minor guidance from both metropolis or federal governing administration officers.

All IVA venues are at present shut and will most likely continue to be shuttered right up until the remaining section of the organization reopenings. Some are speculating that stay audio performances, even on a scaled-down scale, may possibly not occur this calendar year.

Previously this calendar year, Gentle Rail Studios started streaming stay audio performances on Fb as Gentle Rail Station, employing many cameras and point out-of-the-artwork seem to existing neighborhood and touring functions like Robyn Hitchcock, Ezra Furman, Sarah Bethe Nelson, Chaki and Radioactivity.

“I have seen some of the most iconic venues in this city close over the past 30 years, and when we saw that there was no financial assistance for venues being considered from the state or local governments, we decided to form an alliance so we would have strength in numbers, and do everything in our power to save those that are still left,” spelled out IVA member and Make-Out Home booker/co-operator Parker Gibbs, who also aided discovered Gentle Rail Station and at present serves as its government producer. “This city cannot withstand another exodus of creatives and musicians, so we decided to have a webathon where we could ask our neighbors to lend a hand.”

The digital celebration starts off Sunday at five p.m. with some of the performers getting a socially distanced phase at Gentle Rail for the livestreamed celebration, with other people becoming streamed from further areas. Amongst the noteworthy functions are rock veteran Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes, actress/cabaret performer Isabella Rosselini, pointed out neighborhood songwriters Jonathan Richman, Chuck Prophet, Mark Eitzel (American Music Club), Joel Robinow (As soon as and Long term Band), Kelley Stoltz and Allyson Baker (Soiled Ghosts), NYC indie-rock icons Yo La Tengo, SF funk outfit Con Brio and quite a few other people.

When details on how fascinated get-togethers can donate to the result in has however to be produced, the webathon will be viewable on the Gentle Rail Studio YouTube and Fb webpages.