Salman Khan’s latest picture proves he is fitter than ever

Salman Khan rules over millions of hearts and has been doing so for almost three decades. The actor’s films are know for their mass appeal and always manage to entertain the audience. Currently, during the ongoing pandemic, Salman has been spending all his time at his Panvel farmhouse. He got stuck there during the lockdown as he was there with a couple of friends and family members when the Prime Minister announced the ‘bandh’. Salman is making sure to not let this time go in vain, whether it is releasing new songs or painting or horse-riding, the actor has done everything to keep himself busy and make himself feel production. Last night Salman posted a picture right after his workout session and his body looks totally beefed up. The actor is looking fitter than ever and was screen scrolling through his feed in the picture. He captioned the image as, “Just finished working out ....”. Salman is seen bare chested in the picture with a cloth tied on his head like a bandana. Well, there is no competing with Bollywood Bhaijaan when it comes to hitting the gym.

