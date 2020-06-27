‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestant Gia Gunn Backtracks on ‘COVID-19 Is a Hoax’ Comments After Backlash

Instagram

The 30-12 months-outdated drag queen previously elevated eyebrow as she proposed that the pandemic and the ensuing safety measures that men and women get have been exaggerated by the governing administration.

Gia Gunn seemingly has a 2nd believed about coronavirus and the disaster it has induced. The drag performer, whose authentic identify is Gia Keitaro Ichikawa, has backtracked on her previously remark in which she appeared to downplay the severity of the pandemic.

“I think the whole mask thing is f**king ridiculous,” the 30-12 months-outdated actuality Tv set star explained in an Instagram Reside online video which went viral on Friday, June 26. “I honestly think this whole COVID-19 thing is a hoax,” so she claimed.

Gia, who competed in the sixth period of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” just before showing in period four of the show’s “All Stars” version, ongoing, “I think everybody who is, you know, taking precautions is cute and it’s definitely the thing to do, but I also think a lot of people are brainwashed. I think the more and more that we look around and see each other with masks on, the more influenced we are going to be to also put our masks on, which then to me, insinuates that everything is not ok.”

Suggesting that the predicament has been exaggerated by the governing administration, she extra, “I’m here to tell you guys that I think things are more okay than the government is allowing you to think.”

Noticing this, men and women blasted Gia and warned her that her reviews could be a risk to community wellness. “you know I love & support you. Always have. I have a hard time getting behind this. People are dying, daily, worldwide. Please rethink what you put out into the universe,” one particular individual tweeted. “Even if this is your opinion, it’s extremely irresponsible for your fans. WEAR A MASK PEOPLE.” One more extra, “The 120,000+ dead Americans don’t agree with Gia. But okay girl. Act a fool.”

Also amid the critics was fellow queen Aquaria, who advised Gia to just “put on your stupid mask.” Aquaria ongoing, “And let it be a reminder to not open your mouth when trying to influence your followers to practice the same unsafe actions you feel entitled to. People are still dying. Be grateful its not you or I right now.”

Gia later on took to Twitter to deal with the controversy that she induced, acknowledging, “It’s time for Miss Gia to take her own advice and do better.” She urged her followers to get the important techniques to end the spreading of the novel virus, stating in a online video, “It’s time for us to put our masks back on.”

“I thank you and commend you so much for setting the example that I wish I would have,” she extra. “But I’m here now to encourage you all that when you do put your mask on to please try and help promote the trans community.”

Gia also admitted to her slip-up, stating, “I thank you all so much for correcting me, educating me, and informing me,” even though suggesting that lovers need to use the chance to help designers donating to very good triggers.