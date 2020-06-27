Rufus Wainwright Previews New Album at Paramour Mansion Livestream

Instagram

The ‘Rules and Regulations’ singer is supplying his lovers a sneak peek into his approaching studio album at a livestream live performance using position at Paramour’s ballroom in Los Angeles.

Singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will preview his new album, “Unfollow the Rules”, by undertaking it in its entirety through a livestream live performance on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The “Cigarettes & Chocolate” singer will acquire more than Paramour Mansion’s ballroom in Los Angeles for the specific digital live performance, accompanied by piano, guitar and a string portion.

The livestream will premiere on the All Arts’ Fb website page from two P.M. ET.

“The Paramour Session will show a completely different side of Unfollow the Rules,” Wainwright stated in a assertion. “Acoustic, stripped back, sparser, but in a Rufus Wainwrightian sense of course.”

“Good songs can survive in many different environments. I want my fans to have an opportunity to hear the music live when the album comes out. The only way we can do this responsibly during these times is with acoustic instruments, and fewer musicians in a large space, where everyone can be six feet or more apart, with a super small crew.”

“Rather than attempting to imitate the sound of the album, I think it’s both more responsible and more creatively interesting to try something new. There are no drums, no effects, no bass, no horns, no flutes, no back-up vocals – only strings that are bowed, picked, hammered, or strummed, and my voice. Let’s hope less is more. Of course, it helps that we are filming and livestreaming this from the gorgeous ballroom of the Paramour Estate.”

Wainwright will launch “Unfollow the Rules” on July 10, 2020.