Robbie Williams Writing Songs With Take That’s Gary Barlow

The ‘Radio’ hitmaker hints at yet another Take That reunion job as he reveals about possessing various songwriting periods with one particular of his previous bandmates.

Robbie Williams has insisted “Take That will trip once more” immediately after teaming up with bandmate Gary Barlow for various songwriting periods in the earlier number of months.

The 46-calendar year-aged singer delighted lovers by becoming a member of Gary, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald for a livestreamed fundraiser final thirty day period, Could 2020 – the initial time he’d executed with the band because 2018.

But it ideally will not likely be the final, as Robbie was questioned about probably doing work with Take That once more as he was interviewed on Mark Wright’s Coronary heart Night Display” on Thursday night time, June 25, 2020.

“I’ve been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks too,” Robbie stated when interviewer Mark questioned him if there have been any additional Take That programs in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Robbie remained resolutely restricted-lipped as to when a prospective reunion could consider position.

“Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers,” he stated. “I don’t know when that’s going to be but we will ride again.”