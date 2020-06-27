Riverside County Reports Additional Coronavirus Deaths; Ventura Reports New Cases – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside County described more fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus Friday, even though Ventura County described more situations.

Riverside County well being officers described 501 recently verified situations and a few far more fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 15,643 situations and 438 fatalities. The county stated seven,383 persons experienced recovered from the sickness.

There ended up 318 county inhabitants getting dealt with in the clinic Friday, with 105 in intense treatment models.

Ventura County well being officers described 49 recently verified situations, bringing countywide totals to two,336 situations. Of individuals who contracted the sickness, 44 experienced died, one,542 experienced recovered and 750 remained less than quarantine.

There ended up 58 county inhabitants getting dealt with in the clinic Friday, with 19 in intense treatment models.

As of Friday night, 209,556 Riverside County inhabitants and 54,427 Ventura County inhabitants experienced been analyzed.