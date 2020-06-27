RichKids of Beverly Hills: Where Are They Now?

This June, E! turns 30! To rejoice we are hunting back again at the most monumental times in pop tradition.

They are the abundant and well-liked!

At the commence of 2014, E! viewers were being launched to Beverly Hills’ rich, youthful elite by a new docu-sequence, #RichKids of Beverly Hills. By way of the truth display, we received a initially-hand search at how these in the world’s most well-known zip code seriously used their time.

Whether or not they were being boarding a non-public aircraft or popping champagne with a Mr Chow food, the #RichKids gang—which provided, at diverse occasions, Dorothy Wang, Morgan Stewart, EJ Johnson, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Jonny Drubel, Roxy Sowlaty, Taylor-Ann Hasselhoff and Bianca Espada—knew how to dwell lifetime to the fullest.

The display wrapped in 2016 and, hence, we are curious to know what the #RichKids (now older people) are up to these times.

In honor of E!’s 30th anniversary, we are having a search back again at the solid then and offering an update on what they are up to now.