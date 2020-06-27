Rapper TI Steps Out; Has Not Had Haircut In 2 Months!! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Atlanta Rapper, TI and his spouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris savored a late meal day at Craig’s in West Hollywood. 

Very small took more safety measures in opposition to COVID-19 as she is viewed rocking a mask although TI opted to go mask totally free. 

And TI appeared quite . .. . various. The rapper informed his Instagram enthusiasts yesterday that he has not experienced a haircut in the past two months – considering that the quarantine.

Seem:

BGUS_1953708_015
BGUS_1953708_009

