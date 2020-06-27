Rapper TI Steps Out; Has Not Had Haircut In 2 Months!! (Pics)

Atlanta Rapper, TI and his spouse Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris savored a late meal day at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Very small took more safety measures in opposition to COVID-19 as she is viewed rocking a mask although TI opted to go mask totally free.

And TI appeared quite . .. . various. The rapper informed his Instagram enthusiasts yesterday that he has not experienced a haircut in the past two months – considering that the quarantine.

Seem:

TI, true title Clifford Harris, is an American rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, producer, entrepreneur, report government, and creator. He is launched 10 studio albums, with 7 of them achieving the top rated 5 of the US Billboard 200 chart.

Through his profession, Harris has also launched various extremely profitable singles, like Billboard Very hot 100 quantity one particular hits “Whatever You Like” and “Live Your Life”, the afterwards changed the previous atop the chart and served Harris sign up for a pick team of artists to substitute on their own at quantity one particular and at the same time occupy the top rated two positions.

TI commenced to achieve key recognition in 2003 subsequent his 1st large-profile attribute on fellow Atlanta-centered rapper Bone Crusher’s one “Never Scared”. He gained a lot more prominence with the launch of Entice Muzik (2003), which consists of the Leading 40 music “Rubber Band Man” and “Let’s Get Away”. The subsequent calendar year, TI appeared on Destiny’s Kid’s worldwide strike “Soldier” together with Lil Wayne, and launched his 3rd album City Legend (2004). His subsequent albums, King and T.I. vs. T.I.P., created large report income and were being supported by well-known singles, this sort of as “What You Know” and “Big Shit Poppin’ (Do It)”, respectively.

TI’s sixth album, Paper Path (2008), turned his most profitable task, with the album currently being qualified gold for 1st-7 days income of more than 500,000 copies in the United States, also creating it his 3rd consecutive quantity one particular album.

In 2013, TI was showcased on Robin Thicke’s one “Blurred Lines” together with Pharrell Williams, which peaked at quantity one particular on various key songs charts.