Pulisic has the talent to score goals like Salah, Mane or Sterling, says Chelsea boss Lampard

Frank Lampard thinks Christian Pulisic is able of emulating the goalscoring feats of the likes of Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane or Manchester Metropolis winger Raheem Sterling.

Pulisic has strike the floor managing adhering to the Blues’ return to motion to depart Lampard delighted, but the Chelsea boss feels the United States worldwide can supply even much more.

The winger’s objective in Thursday’s two-one residence gain in excess of Manchester Metropolis was his seventh in the Leading League this year and the 21-12 months-outdated is now Chelsea’s next prime scorer in the league, as very well as getting the major scorer in the prime flight aged 21 or less than.

A lot more: Liverpool lovers have a great deal of time to appreciate very long-awaited PL title

The previous Borussia Dortmund attacker has revealed he can score various forms of goals, and Lampard now wants to see Pulisic be bold and chase the form of objective-scoring figures that other prime extensive gamers are obtaining.

“I think he can be a really big player,” Lampard mentioned. “Due to the fact he broke via so younger in Germany and he moves to us, people’s anticipations increase, but we have to consider his age into thought.

“There is certainly no question in his high quality and you can see that. He is extremely eager to perform and increase. He is particularly hungry at the moment due to the fact of his personal injury. And if he desires to understand, and he does, on the coaching pitch and how he sees the sport, he desires to look at the gamers he sees all around him who have created that form of leap like the Raheem Sterlings, Sadio Manes and Mo Salahs who are now manufacturing figures [of goals] from extensive parts.

“It is important that he understands the work he needs to do to do that because he definitely has the talent to do it. He needs to try and get to that level and I am delighted to have him at the minute. He works hard every day and he has to set his sights as high as he can.”

In all competitions, Pulisic is Chelsea’s joint-next prime scorer along with Willian and he appears established to perform a starring position in his side’s finish to the year with an FA Cup quarter-last match with Leicester at the King Electricity stadium up up coming on Sunday.

https://photographs.daznservices.com/di/library/Aim/three/e6/frank-lampard-chelsea-2019-20_o6m6kcjuu7rp1hd704jop660h.jpg?t=-1159068496,ampw=500,ampquality=80



Lampard has nevertheless to full his next 12 months in administration and he carries on to chase his initially trophy performing in the dugout.

He concedes that he and some of his younger gamers will need to gain their initially trophy, with the FA Cup searching the most feasible selection to do so this year.

“Yes, I think it is important. You have to have that idea but the reality is the competition you go up against with the teams that are still in this FA Cup means it is going to be tough,” Lampard additional. “We are in a 12 months of slight changeover.

“Of program, our concentration is generally the league but when it arrives to Chelsea, when you get to a quarter-last, you want to try out and get to Wembley and you want to try out and go and gain it. It is critical to concentration on that. We are making, we are performing and it is not going to be effortless to try out and gain this trophy.

“But with the squad we have and the positive feeling we have at the minute in the group, we have to go in with the right attention.”

Lampard’s initially big trophy as a participant was the League Cup less than Jose Mourinho in the 2004-05 year which started a society of profitable for Chelsea even right after the famous supervisor remaining the club.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=FJvi-CM9CqQ

In recalling that good results, Lampard drew comparisons in between that group and his younger Blues facet of 2020.

“It was very important for us at the time because we were a team with not many winners,” he ongoing. “We failed to have far too a lot of titles in between us and we had been a reasonably younger group but Jose introduced that to us, that mentality and profitable that initially a single aided you to thrust on.

“In our group, I consider we do have a combination of gamers who have been there and received a ton. We have some more youthful gamers who have not. Me, myself, in my managerial job, I have not. I recognize the worth of that.

“Which is why we are below to gain items at a club like Chelsea so it won’t drop brief on me. The FA Cup is anything we are likely to give every thing to. It is a tough sport, of program, in opposition to Leicester. We know the high quality they have but we have to concentration on making an attempt to go as much as we can.

“It would be a big boost if we can get further, but we are just going into the quarter-final and it is hard to jump that far ahead because we are going to have tough matches.”