Producers Of “The Simpsons” Will No Longer Allow White Actors To Voice Characters Of Color

When the place is likely by way of an overhaul and forcing other individuals to realize Black persons and other persons of shade, it appears like some of our favourite exhibits are currently being modified, as a end result. In accordance to , “The Simpsons” will no extended make it possible for non-white people to be voiced by white actors.

“Moving ahead, “The Simpsons” will no extended have white actors voice non-white people,” the producers said.

Primarily, people like Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, Dr. Hibbert, and Carl Carlson will no extended be voiced by white actors.

This arrives 5 months right after Hank Azaria declared he would no extended voice Apu, a recurring character whose portrayal was criticized for currently being incredibly stereotypical..

This also arrives amid Mike Henry, white actor who voices Cleveland Brown, on “Family Guy,” asserting he was also stepping down, and his position ought to be performed by. a particular person of shade.