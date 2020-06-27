Priyanka Chopra Jonas issues a strong statement on Jayaraj and Fenix case

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is at the moment one particular of the most influential Bollywood star. The actress has not just confined herself to Hindi movies but has a vocation of her possess in Hollywood way too. Priyanka is an entrepreneur, a philanthropist and an actress and she balances it all easily. PeeCee is regarded to acquire a stand for anything she thinks in and she has carried out so in the previous way too. Now with the ongoing rage about the Jayaraj and Fenix case in Tuticorin, the actress took to social media to voice her belief on it.

Priyanka tweeted declaring, “Reeling from what I am feeling. Absolutely stunned, sad and angry. No human being deserves such brutality whatever be the crime. The guilty must not be allowed to go unpunished. We need facts. I can’t even begin to imagine what the family must be going through. Sending strength and prayers. We need to use our collective voices to seek #JusticeForJayarajandBennicks”.