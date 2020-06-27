Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Support Campaign to Boycott Facebook Advertising

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue on to guide by case in point.

In accordance to Harper’s Bazaar, the couple is supporting the Stop Detest For Profit campaign. The corporation is contacting on all “businesses to stand in solidarity with our most deeply held American values of freedom, equality and justice and not advertise on Facebook’s services in July.”

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan verified the information to the publication. In addition, a resource shut to the pair explained to the journal, “As we’ve been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we’ve been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it.”

Archwell is a non-financial gain corporation the pair lately produced. In April, they explained to The Telegraph they intend to “do something of meaning, to do something that matters” with their new undertaking.

“Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world,” the resource explained to Harper’s Bazaar.