Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Breaking Into Eagle Rock Home, Stealing Car – Los Angeles

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Section Friday declared they arrested a 40-12 months-outdated lady in relationship on suspicion of breaking into a house before this 7 days whilst the entrepreneurs were being on trip.

In a movie posted to social media of the arrest, law enforcement can be read telling the lady, recognized as Breanne Cates, to quit breaking into homes.

Cates is accused of breaking into an Eagle Rock house whilst entrepreneurs Jeff and Josefine Woodruff were being on trip. The couple’s protection cameras caught a lady producing herself at house Monday evening, thieving their automobile and coming back again to the house with a buddy in a diverse automobile.

“Never once in the video did she seem concerned that police were going to show up or anything, she was just like, ‘This is my house,” Jeff mentioned.

Through the evening, strangers were being captured on surveillance movie coming and likely right up until they were being caught by Denise who confirmed up in the early morning to thoroughly clean the house.

“There was food there, they all had fans on, the lights on, cigarette butts all over,” Denise mentioned. “So it looked like they had been hanging out at the house for a while.”

The householders mentioned they could not feel what was likely on in their property.

“Yeah, that was strange,” Jeff mentioned. “She took every single personal photo off the wall and stacked them neatly on our bed.”

Soon after the Woodruff’s posted the movie on Fb, a single neighbor mentioned she discovered Cates sleeping in her automobile. One more neighbor confronted Cates when she confirmed up at the Woodruff’s property once more. That neighbor mentioned Cates explained to him she essential to get her tarot playing cards and mask from the house.

“It’s pretty unbelievable to me,” Zak Clark, a diverse neighbor, mentioned. “Like I was kind of shocked by that level of boldness.”

He mentioned he was happy the Woodruffs experienced their house protection cameras turned on, permitting law enforcement to make an arrest.

“Sometimes you wonder if they’re going to be able to catch people in time and stuff,” Clark mentioned. “So I’m glad that they were able to arrest her.”

Police mentioned Cates was also suspected of other burglaries in the place, and Clark mentioned he and his neighbors have develop into additional vigilant.

“Everybody’s sort of keeping an eye out for suspicious activity and stuff,” he mentioned.

The Woodruffs mentioned they have somebody keeping at their house whilst they are on trip and program to transfer when they return.