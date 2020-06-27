PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

Right after a huge outcry more than his non-attendance before this calendar year, previous president Jacob Zuma lastly returned to court docket on Tuesday.

Choose Kate Pillay cancelled a warrant of arrest issued versus him right after his legal professionals developed a ill be aware.

The corruption demo versus him endured however an additional postponement, with his up coming look envisioned to be in September.

As lockdown limitations steadily relieve, judicial issues that were being set on keep are now resuming.

On Tuesday, previous president Jacob Zuma returned to the KwaZulu-Natal Large Courtroom in Pietermaritzburg for his corruption demo.

Right after an arrest warrant that was issued for his non-attendance in court docket before this calendar year, Zuma created confident he was in the dock this close to.

Choose Kate Pillay cancelled the warrant right after Zuma’s advocate submitted a doctor’s be aware confirming his disease.

Courtroom proceedings were being then adjourned to September.

In this episode of The Tale, we discuss to KwaZulu-Natal reporter Kaveel Singh.

Singh was in Pietermaritzburg reporting on Zuma’s most new court docket look.

He joins us to give perception into what he noticed, listened to and potentially uncovered.

You can hear to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.