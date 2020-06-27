Players kneel for national anthem in NWSL’s return ‘to protest racial injustice’

Players for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Braveness took a knee throughout the national anthem Saturday when the Countrywide Women’s Soccer League opened the Obstacle Cup match in Utah.

The gamers wore Black Life Issue T-shirts in warmups ahead of the recreation, which was nationally televised on CBS. In addition to the anthem, the gamers knelt for a instant of silence ahead of kickoff.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against black people and people of colour in America,” the Thorns and Braveness mentioned in a joint assertion produced ahead of the recreation. “We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone,”

The league mentioned Friday that it would enjoy the national anthem ahead of the Obstacle Cup game titles and that it would help the gamers in regardless of what they selected to do.

The NWSL is the 1st specialist staff activity in the United States to return amid the coronavirus outbreak. The thirty day period-very long Obstacle Cup opened Saturday with a pair of game titles at Zions Lender Stadium in Herriman.

Megan Rapinoe, who performs for OL Reign but opted out of the Obstacle Cup, was criticized when she knelt at a NWSL recreation and a pair of national staff game titles in 2016.

She mentioned she wished to specific solidarity with previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee throughout the anthem to deliver interest to racial inequality.

In reaction, U.S. Soccer adopted a rule that necessary gamers to stand. But that rule was repealed previously this thirty day period amid nationwide protests in excess of the dying of George Floyd and racial inequity.

Rapinoe voiced her help for the NWSL gamers Saturday on social media: “You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of colour.”