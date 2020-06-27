One worker killed, three injured, by suspected DUI driver in Fort Collins

Matilda Coleman
A pickup driver in Fort Collins strike a number of building staff Friday early morning, killing a man or woman and injuring three other folks. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular murder.

The incident transpired about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Highway and Azalea Travel, in accordance to a information launch from the law enforcement.

A building crew with the city’s broadband company was functioning in the region. Witnesses advised law enforcement the truck still left the roadway and strike the staff with AEG building.

Law enforcement mentioned a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck was westbound on Prospect Highway when the driver crossed into oncoming site visitors in advance of driving off the southeast corner of the intersection with Azalea Travel, wherever the 4 staff were being struck.

3 victims endured critical accidents and were being taken to hospitals. One worker died at the scene.

