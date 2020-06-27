One worker killed, three injured, by suspected DUI driver in Fort Collins

A pickup driver in Fort Collins strike a number of building staff Friday early morning, killing a man or woman and injuring three other folks. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI and vehicular murder.

The incident transpired about 10 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Highway and Azalea Travel, in accordance to a information launch from the law enforcement.

A building crew with the city’s broadband company was functioning in the region. Witnesses advised law enforcement the truck still left the roadway and strike the staff with AEG building.

Law enforcement mentioned a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado truck was westbound on Prospect Highway when the driver crossed into oncoming site visitors in advance of driving off the southeast corner of the intersection with Azalea Travel, wherever the 4 staff were being struck.

3 victims endured critical accidents and were being taken to hospitals. One worker died at the scene.

The truck driver, Scott Duwaldt, 52, of Laramie, was not hurt. He was arrested for investigation of vehicular murder, vehicular assault and driving below the impact. Investigators suspect Duwaldt of currently being below the impact of medications.

“The safety of our employees and contractors who provide critical infrastructure services every day is our top priority, and we rely on every community member to help ensure they can go home to their families safely each day,” mentioned Colman Keane, broadband government director for Connexion. “Please be alert (and) cautious and drive slowly near construction zones.”

Keane prolonged “deepest condolences to the victims, their families and their fellow crew members” on behalf of the town.

Any person with facts on the incident who has not presently supplied a assertion to law enforcement is questioned to get in touch with Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224.