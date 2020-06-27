The lady who thinks she is the ­oldest person on Earth has celebrated her 134th birthday.

Almihan Seyiti thinks she was born in 1886 – the 12 months Motherwell FC were being started.

On Thursday, officers threw a banquet for her in the Uigur area of Shule in south-west China.

Nearby media say Almihan enjoys singing and participating in musical devices.

Married at 17 and a widow for 44 many years, she is explained to be in very good wellbeing and can however listen to and see though strolling is ­difficult.

Almihan grew to become China’s oldest citizen in 2013 when she was 127. She has an identification card listing her day of start as June 25, 1886, but there are uncertainties about the unverifiable start information from the period of the Guangxu emperor.

Guinness Globe Data explained it experienced not been invited to independently confirm Almihan’s age.

Guinness’s oldest dwelling person, Japan’s Kane Tanaka, is 117.