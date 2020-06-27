Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer Assaulted By Crowd At Apartment Complex – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – An off-responsibility Dallas Police officer was assaulted right after examining on a disturbance at an condominium intricate.

It took place, Thursday, June 25 all over nine:00 p.m. at Attract North Dallas Residences at 4300 Horizon North Parkway.

The officer recognized himself as a Dallas Police Officer and tried to disperse a tiny group.

As the officer was strolling absent he was assaulted by numerous persons and fell to the floor.

Police have not produced any other particulars about the officer.

Everyone with data on doable suspects, be sure to make contact with Detective Billings at 214-671-3083 or e-mail at [email protected]

Criminal offense Stoppers will spend up to $five,000 for data named into Criminal offense Stoppers that prospects to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Contact Criminal offense Stoppers at: (214)373-Ideas, 24 hrs a working day, seven times a 7 days.