OC Dems Demand Renaming Of John Wayne Airport, Cite Star’s ‘White Supremacist’ Views – Los Angeles

ORANGE (CBSLA) — Orange County Democrats are contacting on the OC Board of Supervisors to modify the identify of John Wayne Airport, citing the late Hollywood star’s “white supremacist, anti-LGBT, and anti-Indigenous views.”

The resolution, issued on Friday, also phone calls for the airport’s authentic identify, Orange County Airport, to be reinstated.

OC Democrats referred to Wayne’s well known 1971 job interview with Playboy Journal.

In that job interview, Wayne explained, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility. I don’t believe in giving authority and positions of leadership and judgment to irresponsible people.”

He also explained that he did not condone slavery, but: “I don’t feel guilty about the fact that five or 10 generations ago these people were slaves.”

The well known movie cowboy also manufactured controversial remarks about Indigenous Individuals in the job interview.

“I really don’t truly feel we did erroneous in using this fantastic nation absent from them. … [O]ur so-referred to as thieving of this nation from them was just a subject of survival,” he explained. “There were great numbers of people who needed new land, and the Indians were selfishly trying to keep it for themselves.”

The OC Democratic Get together suggests the resolution is element of a “national motion to get rid of white supremacist symbols and names… [that produce] long lasting actual physical and psychological strain and trauma, specially to Black communities.”