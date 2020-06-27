Noose Found In Black Firefighter’s Locker

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Town officers in Bloomington, Minnesota, have requested the FBI to examine right after a piece of rope resembling a noose was identified in a Black firefighter’s locker.

Officers of the Minneapolis suburb explained in a information launch Saturday that the rope was tied into what seems to be a crude noose and was identified at a Bloomington fireplace station on June 15.

The discovery was noted to Bloomington Hearth office leaders on Tuesday.

Hearth Main Ulie Seal explained this kind of functions that “embody hate, intimidation, and aggression will not be tolerated.” Mayor Tim Busse explained he is “disgusted, angry, and embarrassed by this cowardly act.”

The Town of Bloomington has requested the FBI to examine the incident. Persons with suggestions or other expertise about the incident are urged to speak to the FBI’s Minneapolis Area Workplace by contacting 763-569-8000.

The town will offer an update for the scenario on Monday.

