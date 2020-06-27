New Metal Slug Game in Development, Only for Mobile Devices

A new entry in SNK’s legendary Metal Slug franchise is in improvement, in the arms of the studio driving Contact of Obligation: Mobile, Arena of Valor, and the lately declared Pokémon Unite.

The new Metal Slug recreation does not have a title still, but it is presently regarded as Metal Slug Code: J.

The trailer for the cellular recreation showcases Metal Slug‘s trademark side-scrolling shoot-’em-up motion, while with noteworthy adjustments that include things like current graphics, a new ice-thrower weapon, and on-display screen controls. Also highlighted is what seems to be a house city, total with stores and NPCs.

SNK will be teaming up with Tencent Game titles subsidiary TiMi Studios for the Metal Slug cellular recreation, to retain the franchise likely a lot more than two a long time given that it at first introduced for arcades in 1996.

“Metal Slug has these an incredible historical past of fantastic motion and gameplay so we’re happy to convey this to cellular avid gamers about the earth,” mentioned SNK Game Producer Yasuyuki Oda in a assertion.

“Our team has been focused on a faithful recreation of the game’s classic shoot-’em-up style, easily accessible for players that’s fun for new and existing fans of the genre,” included Winco Qin, TiMi J1’s basic supervisor.

The trailer and push launch for Metal Slug Code: J skimps on critical information these as an anticipated launch day for the cellular recreation, and no matter whether or not it will be a absolutely free-to-engage in title. has arrived at out to Tencent Game titles, and we will update this report as before long as we listen to back again.

Editors’ Tips

























