Neo-Noir Psychological Thriller ‘Losing Alice’ Coming to Apple TV+

Apple these days declared that it will co-generate neo-noir psychological thriller “Losing Alice” from creator, author, and director Sigal Avin. The collection will debut on Apple Television+, but a launch day has nevertheless to be supplied.

Apple describes “Losing Alice” as a “thrilling cinematic journey that uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind.” The collection will observe Alice, a 48-12 months-previous feminine movie director who “feels irrelevant since raising her family.”

Following a temporary come across on the educate, she gets to be obsessed with a 24-12 months-previous screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (performed by Lihi Kornowski), and at some point surrenders her ethical integrity in buy to attain electricity, relevance and results. Via the prism of this feminine Faust, the collection explores concerns this sort of as jealousy, guilt, anxiety of growing old, and the complicated interactions girls have between them selves and every other. But higher than all, “Losing Alice” is a enjoy letter for the however-also-exceptional feminine director.

Alice will be performed by Ayelet Zurer.