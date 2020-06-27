NBA Resumes Play July 30 With Clippers-Lakers Matchup – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The NBA introduced Friday it would resume the 2020 period July 30 with a doubleheader that will see the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers confront off at the Walt Disney Entire world Vacation resort.

The video game, known as a seeding video game by the league, will comply with the initially match of the restarted period involving the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans. Each online games will be nationally televised on TNT.

The 22 groups taking part in the period restart will engage in 8 seeding online games just about every at the ESPN Extensive Entire world of Sports activities Advanced in Florida by Aug. 14.

The league claimed the 88 online games, picked from the remaining 259 common-period matchups, will depend towards the ultimate 2019-20 common-period standings and data.

The Lakers enter the seeding online games with the finest document in the Western Convention, 49-14, and next finest in the league guiding the Milwaukee Bucks, who have a 53-12 document.

The Clippers have the next-finest document in the Western Convention and fourth-finest in the league, 44-20.

Much more about the approach for the seeding online games can be discovered on the league’s internet site.

The initially spherical of the 2020 NBA Playoffs will start Aug. 17.

