National Women’s Soccer League players kneel during the national anthem

Gamers for the Portland Thorns and the North Carolina Bravery knelt during the national anthem Saturday when the National Women’s Soccer League opened the Problem Cup event in Utah.

The players wore Black Life Issue T-shirts in warmups prior to the video game, which was nationally televised on . In addition to the anthem, the players knelt for a instant of silence prior to kickoff.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic racism against black people and people of color in America. We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone,” the Thorns and Bravery claimed in a joint assertion unveiled prior to the video game.

The league claimed Friday that it would engage in the national anthem prior to the Problem Cup video games and that it would assistance the players in regardless of what they selected to do.

The NWSL is the very first skilled staff activity in the United States to return amid the coronavirus outbreak. The monthlong Problem Cup opened Saturday with a pair of video games at Zions Lender Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Megan Rapinoe, who performs for OL Reign but opted out of the Problem Cup, was criticized when she knelt at a NWSL video game and a pair of national staff video games in 2016. She claimed she needed to convey solidarity with previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who took a knee during the anthem to provide awareness to racial inequality.

In reaction, U.S. Soccer adopted a rule that expected players to stand. But that rule was repealed before this thirty day period amid nationwide protests about the demise of George Floyd and racial inequity.

Rapinoe voiced her assistance for the NWSL players Saturday on social media: “You love to see these women using their voice, demanding better for America, and for black people and people of color.”