NASCAR race weather updates: Will rain in forecast delay the Pocono race?

Quit us if you’ve got read this prior to: A NASCAR race in the spring and/or summertime of 2020 is becoming impacted by weather. The Cup Series’ current terrible luck with rain is a craze that is continuing Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR has previously postponed 1 Saturday race, the Truck Collection occasion that was meant to operate prior to the Cup race at Pocono, as several rain showers handed in excess of the monitor in Very long Pond, Pa., in the early morning and early afternoon. With the Cup Collection race scheduled to commence at three:30 p.m. ET with a eco-friendly flag time of three:54 p.m. ET, NASCAR is hoping the rain will continue to be absent extended enough to get the monitor dried in time.

Pocono Raceway does not have lights, and sunset in the location comes at eight:38 p.m. ET. Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass estimates the Cup race, scheduled for 130 laps close to the two.five-mile Difficult Triangle, needs to commence close to six p.m. ET at the most current in buy to be operate in complete.

In the occasion NASCAR has to postpone Saturday’s Cup Collection race at Pocono, the initially in a historic two-working day doubleheader with Sunday’s race at the identical monitor, the strategy would be to reschedule it for Monday, most likely at midday ET on Fox.

Under is the Pocono weather forecast NASCAR will keep an eye on as it attempts to get Saturday’s race commenced and finished.

NASCAR race weather updates

In accordance to the weather.com forecast for Very long Pond, Pa., the probabilities of precipitation fall as the afternoon turns to night. Scattered thunderstorms have been anticipated by four p.m. ET, but situations have been anticipated to strengthen right after that.

A dwell weather radar for Very long Pond, Pa., can be observed in this article.

Under are the most current weather updates from Pocono Raceway.

one:58 p.m. ET: The rain at Pocono stops, and the sky begins to distinct. NASCAR restarts its monitor drying attempts.

Some patches of blue sky & radar at present promising. Will just have to see if something develops in excess of upcoming pair several hours. If it stays like this & no weepers, optimistic can get race in. Race most likely about two.five several hours at 130 laps so that indicates possibly have to fireplace engines by 6ish. pic.twitter.com/W5fEUcb91y — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 27, 2020

one:32 p.m. ET: MRN Radio’s Mike Bagley confirms it is pouring at Pocono Raceway.

one:11 p.m. ET: The rain allows up, and NASCAR restarts its monitor drying attempts.

12:39 p.m. ET: The rain picks up, so NASCAR shuts down its Air Titans and jet dryers.

11:43 a.m. ET: The Truck Collection race is postponed thanks to rain. It will now operate Sunday at nine:30 a.m. ET, environment up the initially Truck-Xfinity-Cup NASCAR tripleheader at the identical monitor on the identical working day in NASCAR historical past.