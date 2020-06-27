Muir Woods Set To Reopen Monday With Restrictions – San Francisco

MARIN COUNTY ( SF) — Muir Woods Countrywide Monument will reopen to the community on Monday — 1 of the very last internet sites in the Countrywide Park Support to welcome folks again immediately after closing due to the fact of the coronavirus.

When the park is open up and the summer season is in complete swing, there can be 1000’s of folks lined up the entrance to Muir Woods. Whilst the COVID-19 shutdown eradicated the crowds, occur Monday they’ll be again.

Muir Woods has been shut for a lot more than a few months, a closure that has prevented tens of 1000’s of site visitors from all over the globe from viewing some of the greatest trees on earth.

Muir Woods was not among the the Marin County firms or places pressured to roll again prepared openings on Monday because of to the current spike in nearby coronavirus situations.

Golden Gate Countrywide Recreation General public Info Officer Charlie Strickfaden discussed that the reopening will come with new guidelines.

“We recommend that you bring a mask and that you stay with your group,” stated Strickfaden. “And we will be doing our best to distribute folks along the trail.”

Just one of the greatest adjustments is the discontinuation of customer shuttles for the time staying. As in advance of, site visitors ought to wander, bicycle or — if you have an progress reservations for parking only — generate in.

“All they have to do show that to our parking attendant and they will have a parking space,” stated Strickfaden.

Reservations are created on the internet and there are only 50 % as several parking areas as in advance of the pandemic. The entrance expenses have stayed the similar.

Information that the Woods ended up established to reopen up coming Monday experienced created it down to site visitors at Muir Seaside. Christopher Mabunay stated he is a small careful about returning proper absent.

“I’ll go take a look at it but, see, I don’t know,: said Mabunay. “I might give it a couple of days, maybe a week, you know? ‘Cause there’s probably gonna be a lot of people going there, this whole pandemic thing going on. Kinda wanna stay back and see what happens.”

The Park Support stated they are hunting ahead to Monday.

“Come on out and enjoy Muir Woods National Monument!” stated Strickfaden.