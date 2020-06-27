Mophie and InvisibleShield are producing UV phone sanitizers

Your smartphone carries a great deal of germs, which is especially harmful supplied the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As a consequence, it is not particularly surprising a lot more smartphone accent companies are transferring into the UV phone sanitizer room. 1 of the accent makers now giving a UV phone sanitizer is Zagg, the corporation at the rear of the Mophie and InvisibleShield manufacturers.
Mophie’s new UV Sanitizer is able of cleansing a smartphone with up to a six.nine-inch display screen and killing 99.nine per cent of germs in 6 minutes. The UV sanitizer also will work with lesser objects like credit history playing cards and earbuds.
1 outstanding multi-goal element is the system really prices your phone when cleansing it many thanks to its constructed-in 10W wi-fi charger.
There is not substantially of a big difference with InvisibleShield’s sanitizer when when compared to Mophie’s over and above the simple fact that you just can’t cost your system will it is currently being sanitized.
You can decide up the Mophie UV sanitizer for $79.99 USD (around$110 CAD), when InvisibleShield’s UV sanitizer charges $59.99 USD (about $82 CAD).
You can purchase equally products on Zagg’s web site.
Picture Credit score: Zagg