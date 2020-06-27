Mississippi Mother Of 5 Involved In Car Accident Details What Happened, Says She Was Trying To “Ease” Her Mind

Itasha Brunson took to social media from a healthcare facility mattress and specific what transpired, when she was in a car or truck incident with her youngsters. The mom of 5 mentioned she was “easing” her brain, when getting the travel that ejected her daughter.

“I was driving trying to ease my mind. The live was for attention,” Brunson mentioned. Right after detailing that she dropped her telephone and went to access for it, on retrieving it she tried to dodge a car or truck but was in an incident, she ongoing to depth what transpired.

She ongoing, “The car flipped multiple times, multiple times, and my baby was in my arm,” she mentioned, “I jumped out of the car because Madison, which is my two-year-old, the twin, was rejected out of the car and I went to find her.”

She additional, “It was an accident you guys. I’m so sorry you guys.”

As we beforehand described, before this 7 days, Itasha Brunson of Holly Springs, Mississippi went on Fb stay and filmed her try to just take her lifetime, alongside with the life of her kids. In the just about 20-moment movie, she described her strategy to conclude her and her children’s life by driving in site visitors. But thanks to deficiency of motor vehicles on the street, it was generating it tough for her to stick to by means of with her programs.

As soon as she finished her stay movie, Itasha Brunson was concerned in a multi-car or truck incident on I-240 close to Perkins Highway in Memphis, about an hour absent from Holly Springs, Mississippi. This allegedly transpired immediately after she learned her boyfriend was married. In accordance to regional reviews, Brunson alongside with two of her kids had been taken to the healthcare facility in “non-critical” problem.

