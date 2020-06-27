Milton Glaser, “I Heart NY” Creator and New York Magazine Co-Founder, Dies at 91

New York Town has shed a legend.

Milton Glaser has handed absent, The New York Instances verified on Saturday early morning. The publication experiences Glaser died on his 91st birthday, which he celebrated on Friday, in Manhattan.

The New York Town icon’s spouse, Shirley, explained to the outlet that his cause of dying was because of to a stroke and renal failure.

Several know Glaser as the creator of the legendary “I heart New York” style and design. You know, the well-known brand that is emblazoned on t-shirts, keychains, shot eyeglasses and other souvenirs you buy while touring the town.

Alongside with making the famous style and design, he is also the mastermind powering the 1967 Bob Dylan poster, in which the singer’s silhouette is drawn with psychedelic hair. Additionally, Glaser co-founded New York journal, and was the style and design director for 9 yrs.

“All around our business office, of system, he will eternally be 1 of the little workforce of gentlemen and ladies that, in the late sixties, yanked New York out of the newspaper morgue and turned it into a fantastic American journal, the publication’s obituary and tribute to the co-founder go through.