Microsoft to permanently close nearly all physical stores

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Microsoft states it is permanently closing nearly all of its physical stores all over the globe. Like other stores, the computer software and computing huge experienced to quickly close all its stores in late March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Microsoft has 72 stores in the U.S. and various some others overseas in which they showcase and offer laptops and other components. Microsoft has just one retail outlet in Jacksonville at the St. Johns City Middle, which is among the the areas that will close.

The tech huge strategies to retain its areas in New York Metropolis and Washington, as very well as some places abroad. The firm mentioned that the areas will be re-imagined as “experience centers,” which will nonetheless showcase its engineering. They will not always offer items.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” mentioned Microsoft Vice President David Porter in a information launch.

Friday’s announcement displays what the firm phone calls a “strategic change” for its retail company as revenue progressively change on the web.

The firm did not say if the go would outcome in layoffs.