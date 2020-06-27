Microsoft Stores Are Permanently Closing

Microsoft nowadays introduced that it is completely closing its actual physical shops around the world. The firm’s retail staff will keep on to provide clients by Microsoft’s company workplaces and remotely, giving income, education, and assist.

Microsoft will keep on to function its on-line storefront, and it also has options for reimagined “Experience Centers” for clients in New York Metropolis, London, Sydney, and at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington.

“Our sales have grown online as our product portfolio has evolved to largely digital offerings, and our talented team has proven success serving customers beyond any physical location,” mentioned Microsoft Company Vice President David Porter. “We are grateful to our Microsoft Store customers and we look forward to continuing to serve them online and with our retail sales team at Microsoft corporate locations.”

Microsoft opened its 1st shop in Scottsdale, Arizona in Oct 2009, 8 a long time following Apple’s 1st shops opened in Glendale, California and the Washington, D.C. location.