(PATCH) — The U.S. House handed a sweeping law enforcement reform offer Thursday night time in reaction to enormous civil unrest more than law enforcement brutality.

The offer cleared the chamber mainly together partisan traces, with 236 lawmakers (generally Democrats) voting for it and 181 lawmakers — 180 Republicans and U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (L-Cascade Twp.) —voting in opposition to it. A few Republicans sided with Democrats in backing the monthly bill — U.S. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) and Will Hurd (R-Texas).

“Today marks the one-month anniversary of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis. Since then, the resulting protests have demanded not to just dismiss racism but dismantle it,” Upton stated. “… This evening the U.S. House took action and voted to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. This bill is by no means perfect. The process has been far from perfect. But we can’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.”

But Upton pressured that he did not guidance the “qualified immunity” doctrine that shields legislation enforcement officers from lawsuits, which helps make it less difficult to prosecute law enforcement misconduct in the courts. The Republican argued it would make it more challenging to recruit great law enforcement officers. He also stated that “calls to ‘defund the police’ are absolutely the wrong answer.”

Michigan’s delegation was break up seven-seven, many thanks to Upton becoming a member of Dems and Amash voting with the GOP.

