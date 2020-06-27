Michigan GOP’s Propose Plan To Use $1.3B In Federal Aid To Avoid School Cuts – Detroit

(PATCH) — Michigan’s prime Republican lawmakers are proposing a college reopening strategy that would use $one.three billion in federal resources to offset coronavirus-relevant charges.

As educational institutions throughout the point out brace for cuts triggered by the coronavirus economic downturn, the dollars could be a video game changer. Following months of ominous college finances forecasts, GOP leaders mentioned their strategy would remove any training-relevant cuts throughout the coming calendar year.

“We’re hoping that it’s enough to offset any loss for now,” mentioned Pamela Hornberger, chair of the Property training committee. “Our plan uses federal funds to provide students with stability, and it gives us time to plan future K-12 funding.”

With the backing of get together leaders, the GOP laws could shortly land on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. But it normally takes methods that Whitmer is probably to oppose, these kinds of as redefining attendance to indicate “engaged in learning,” somewhat than “present in a classroom.”

Whitmer’s spokesperson slammed the strategy in a assertion, pointing out similarities to a proposal printed on Wednesday by the Wonderful Lakes Schooling Job, an advocacy team started by U.S. Schooling Secretary Betsy DeVos.

