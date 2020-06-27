Michigan Announces Smith, Brown Transferring To The Basketball Program – Detroit

Michigan formally introduced Wednesday that Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown are signing up for the basketball plan as transfers.

The faculty suggests each gamers have been admitted. Smith has fast eligibility, and Michigan is examining the possible for an NCAA waiver for Brown.

The five-foot-11 Smith will come to Michigan from Columbia, in which he averaged 22.eight factors a video game final period. The six-foot-five Brown averaged 12.one factors for Wake Forest.

Brown mentioned in April he was coming into his identify into the NBA draft as properly as the NCAA transfer portal.

“Both Mike and Chaundee are experienced players, experienced leaders and dedicated to academics,” Michigan mentor Juwan Howard mentioned in a assertion. “Frankly, they are just two wonderful young men. They are the perfect fit for the culture we are building here, and we are counting the days until they arrive in Ann Arbor.”

