Mavericks To Open Resumed NBA Season On July 31 Against Rockets – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – The Dallas Mavericks will return to motion on July 31 from the Houston Rockets in Florida — 4 months right after the NBA period was halted because of to the coronavirus.

The team’s new agenda was declared Friday as the league appears to complete its 2019-2020 period that was postponed again in March because of to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed the “NBA Comeback,” the new agenda consists of 22 groups and just about every of people groups will perform 8 seeding video games for a 16-staff playoff area. All of the league’s video games will be performed at the ESPN Vast Entire world of Athletics Complicated.

The Mavericks will start out off by participating in the Rockets at eight p.m. CT on July 31. The total agenda for the seeding video games was tweeted by the staff.

Disney Entire world below we appear 🏀

The Mavericks have been 40-27 and in seventh position in the Western Convention when the period was stopped.

So considerably, ahead Willie Cauley-Stein has reportedly elected to sit out the resumed period. The Mavericks also reportedly signed guard Trey Burke to fill the roster place.