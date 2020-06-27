Matthew Lewis’ Jaw-Dropping Transformation and More Harry Potter Kids Then and Now

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/ Getty Imagesfor Lacoste

Lewis claimed on the Mantality podcast this 12 months that his increasing-up encounter was truly “relatively normal, to be totally honest,” even though he realized some of his co-stars could explain to a diverse tale.

“I was very, very fortunate and I don’t know if it’s a Leeds thing, a Yorkshire thing—maybe I was just lucky—my mates in the school that I went to, they didn’t really give a s–t,” Lewis recalled. “I went away for months at a time and when I came back, people barely even kinda bat an eyelid. I just suddenly was on the bus one morning…and just crack on with it.”

He however hangs out with a great deal of these outdated mates, also, when he is in city.

“It was kind of, just, really normal,” Lewis concluded, “which I think has really helped later on in life…I don’t feel like I ever lost my childhood like a lot of young actors do.”

And the benefits of getting been a element of Harry Potter usually are not terrible, he acknowledged. “Fame comes with pros and cons,” he claimed. “…You can’t take one without the other. If I want to enjoy all the things that come with being recognizable—and I do, I do those things, I can’t deny that—then you have to deal with the flip side, is that people want to meet you and talk to you and take pictures with you.”

But getting a movie and Television set buff himself, and getting been addressed each shabbily and warmly by other actors whom he admires, Lewis has determined he is not going to be the person to destroy a Harry Potter fan’s working day. “I think there’s no excuse to be a dickhead,” he claimed. “If someone’s a genuine fan who just wants to say hello, that’s amazing! So many people on this planet would give their right arm to have that kind of respect for something you’ve done in a profession. How hard is it to just say hello?”