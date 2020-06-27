Matt Bomer Would Love to Direct ‘American Horror Story’ Spin-Off

WENN

The ‘White Collar’ alum would be pleased to return for the subsequent ‘American Horror Story’ and is particularly eager to phase at the rear of the lens for the recently-declared spin-off job.

–

Actor Matt Bomer is eager to phase at the rear of the digital camera to immediate an episode of the forthcoming “American Horror Tale” spin-off sequence.

The coronavirus disaster has compelled showrunner Ryan Murphy to change his ideas for the show’s 10th time, as a substitute asserting “American Horror Tales” – an anthology sequence that capabilities a new tale in just about every episode, as opposed to the show’s normal time-lengthy narrative.

Talking for the duration of a new job interview with Electronic Spy, Matt, who appeared in both equally the “Freak Show” and “Hotel” sequence, confessed he’d “love” to return to the exhibit, contacting Murphy “the architect of my career.”

“When he calls, I’m there,” he laughed. “He’ll know better than anybody if there’s a role that’s right for me on American Horror Story or not.”

Nonetheless, if an onscreen aspect just isn’t in the playing cards, Bomer would enjoy to get at the rear of the digital camera, teasing, “What I would love to do is to direct one of the American Horror Story one-offs that they’re talking about doing.”

“That would be really, really fun,” the actor additional. “You’d get to work with that cast, and tell that story as a director. I’m such a fan of the show, and of that genre, so I think it would be really fun to do.”

A launch day for the new sequence, which will air on Forex on Hulu – a portion on the streaming provider – has but to be declared.