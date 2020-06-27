Marin County Rolls Back June 29 COVID-19 Reopening For Some Businesses – San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL ( SF) — Prompted by a spike in coronavirus situations domestically, Marin County declared Friday it will hold off the reopening of some companies that experienced been advised they could restart functions on July 29.

As of Thursday the county experienced recorded 54 new situations — its optimum one-working day quantity due to the fact the pandemic commenced. As properly, Marin County has a pandemic-large quantity of COVID-19 people in medical center, 12, with 5 of people in intense treatment.

With far more than 500 inmates located to be contaminated through the earlier two months, San Quentin Condition Jail is compounding the surge in situations. A quantity of critically-unwell prisoners have been transferred to regional hospitals. Much more than 75 jail employees, some of whom are county citizens, have been contaminated.

“Since the beginning of our reopening process in early May, Marin Public Health has committed to moving at a sequential rate, guided by local COVID-19 data and our progress indicators,” stated Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County general public overall health officer. “We’re seeing patterns we need to pay attention to. We’re not closing anything down. We’re just slowing the pace in response to the data,” Willis additional.

The transfer by Marin County officers mirrors very similar pauses getting manufactured in other places in the Bay Location. On Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared that the prepared upcoming stage in companies reopening scheduled for June 29 would be delayed.

Officers in Contra Costa and Santa Clara counties have been equally reassessing options for reopening following ending up on the state’s observe listing for counties exhibiting an escalating distribute of coronavirus situations.