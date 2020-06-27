MariahLynn’s Ex-Boyfriend Alleges She Broke Into His Home, Stole His Dog & Assaulted His Mother’s Home Attendant

Whew! MariahLynn has not experienced way too substantially luck in the adore section, Roomies, and it appears to be like like one more just one of her exes is a minor upset!

In an Instagram submit, Mariah’s ex, a guy who goes by Lito, experienced a ton to say about Mariah following they seemingly broke up. Lito posted video clip digital camera footage of Mariah moving into his condominium creating with a caption entire of allegations, Chile!

In accordance to Lito, not only did Mariah split into his residence and steal his puppy, she also allegedly assaulted his mother’s residence assist, and threatened his niece!

“MARIAHLYNN CAUGHT STEALING GOD! @mariahlynnboss flew into a jealous rage because I didn’t want to be with her anymore. So she decided to break into my house, push my mothers home attendant, threaten my niece with mace and steal my $15,000 exotic micro bully,” he alleges. “Yesterday she proceeded to post my dog on her story for sale. There is a reward for the dog (disclosed price) for anyone who can get my dog back. She hangs out on Audubon ave. Between 176st and 175st everyday on the corner smoking weed and popping percs (prescription drugs).”

Mariahlynn has not taken to social media to deal with the predicament, but she did submit a video clip showcasing the puppy, exactly where she thanked Lito for gifting it to her.

We’ll hold y’all updates as we get the tea, Roomies!

