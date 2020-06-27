MariahLynn Went To Retrieve The Dog Her Ex Bought Her After Their Breakup Due To Animal Neglect (Exclusive Details)

TSR Distinctive Information: Video clip has surfaced of Mariahlynn coming into a creating, in which her ex-boyfriend statements she broke into his house and stole his puppy, but we have some far more information about what could have went down!

Our resource can affirm that Mariah was gifted the puppy by her ex, Lito, and they however broke up following she discovered he was dishonest on her with a 22-12 months-aged. Mariah then began working with Frankie Gotti–son of Victoria Gotti and 1 of the stars of #TheGottiBoys–which Lito was not happy with.

Seemingly, he was so upset about her correspondence with Frankie, he took the puppy back again to his condominium. In accordance to our resource, Mariah was identified as by Lito’s niece, who stated the puppy was currently being incredibly neglected, which prompted Mariah to go to his condominium and get it back again.

In an Instagram article, Lito alleges that Mariahlynn broke into his house, assaulted his mother’s house assist, and stole the puppy. Effectively, our resource suggests thats totally untrue! Mariah was enable into Lito’s house by the assist, in which she then retrieved her puppy and still left.

Mariahlynn and Lito experienced been courting for about a 12 months in advance of she discovered out about his infidelity, and they prepared to have a long term collectively.

